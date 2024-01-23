Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin native Alaqua Cox to appear on Kelly Clarkson Show

Alaqua Cox is from Keshena, Wisconsin. She landed a breakthrough, starring role in the new Marvel series Echo.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 11:20:08-05

Alaqua Cox will join the Kelly Clarkson show today to talk about her new role in the Marvel series 'Echo.'

Cox will ll talk about how honored she is to represent a variety of communities, through her indigenous, deaf and amputee character. She also opens up about how her journey lead her from growing up in Keshena, Wisconsin, to becoming a Marvel superhero. She never thought she'd be an actor until her friends encouraged her to go to the "Hawkeye" casting call!

You can watch some of Cox's interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device