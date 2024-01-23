Wisconsin native Alaqua Cox to appear on Kelly Clarkson Show

Alaqua Cox will join the Kelly Clarkson show today to talk about her new role in the Marvel series 'Echo.'

Cox will ll talk about how honored she is to represent a variety of communities, through her indigenous, deaf and amputee character. She also opens up about how her journey lead her from growing up in Keshena, Wisconsin, to becoming a Marvel superhero. She never thought she'd be an actor until her friends encouraged her to go to the "Hawkeye" casting call!

You can watch some of Cox's interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip