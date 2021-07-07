Watch
Wisconsin National Guard unit headed to southwestern border

Posted at 6:19 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 19:19:17-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Soldiers from a Wisconsin National Guard unit will head to the southwestern border to provide security.

The National Guard announced Wednesday that 125 soldiers from the 229th Engineer Company out of Prairie du Chien will head to the border this fall as part of a federal deployment.

They will assist with what Guard officials called “non-law enforcement activities" along the border. A Wisconsin National Guard spokesman says the units deployment timeline and destinations have yet to be determined.

