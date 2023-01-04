Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin middle school principal killed by driver during morning walk

Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen was hit by a vehicle while out for a morning walk near her home in Fitchburg
Beth Steffen
Verona Area School District<br/>
Beth Steffen <br/>
Beth Steffen
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 10:55:22-05

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A 56-year-old middle school principal in the Madison area died after she was hit by a car while out for her morning walk.

Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen was hit by a vehicle while out for a walk near her home in Fitchburg, a suburb of Madison, according to a letter sent to school district families, local news media reports.

Steffen previously worked as a teacher and administrator at Beloit High School, La Follette High School, Edgewood High School, and Badger Ridge Middle School.

The driver hit Steffen on Tuesday on McCoy Road just north of Lacy Road, according to Fitchburg Police. The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is being cooperative, police said.

Beth Steffen
Beth Steffen 

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower