Wisconsin middle school principal killed by driver during morning walk

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A 56-year-old middle school principal in the Madison area died after she was hit by a car while out for her morning walk.

Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen was hit by a vehicle while out for a walk near her home in Fitchburg, a suburb of Madison, according to a letter sent to school district families, local news media reports.

Steffen previously worked as a teacher and administrator at Beloit High School, La Follette High School, Edgewood High School, and Badger Ridge Middle School.

The driver hit Steffen on Tuesday on McCoy Road just north of Lacy Road, according to Fitchburg Police. The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is being cooperative, police said.

Verona Area School District

Beth Steffen



