Wisconsin middle school closes due to spider bites

Posted at 7:33 PM, Dec 09, 2022
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A middle school in Manitowoc is closed Friday as exterminators work to rid the school of a spider problem. The school closed after a student and member of staff were bitten by a spider Thursday.

According to Manitowoc Superintendent of Schools James Feil, he received a call Thursday from the Wilson Middle School principal, who reported a staff member and a student had spider bites.

Staff found some spiders in multiple classrooms. As a precaution, school was canceled for Friday and an exterminator was brought in Friday morning to get rid of the spiders.

Superintendent Feil expects classes will resume on Monday.

