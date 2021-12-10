Watch
Wisconsin men get probation in U.S. Capitol breach

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 16:41:31-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced two Wisconsin men to probation for joining in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 29-year-old Brandon Nelson of Madison and 24-year-old Abram Markofski of La Crosse pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Both appeared by video in federal court in Washington, D.C., and said they were sorry.

Their attorneys have argued there's no evidence either of them committed any acts of violence or destruction.

U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced each of them to two years on probation and ordered each of them to pay $500 in restitution.

He fined Nelson $2,500 and Markofski $1,000.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

