Wisconsin men charged with entering Capitol in Jan. 6 attack

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 12:43 PM, May 03, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Wisconsin men have been charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

Brandon Nelson and Abram Markofski are charged with four counts including entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

An FBI affidavit says Nelson told agents that he and Markofski drove to Washington to see President Donald Trump’s political rally.

The affidavit said both he and Markofski admitted entering the Capitol.

Hundreds of cases have been brought against people who entered the Capitol as a pro-Trump mob stormed the building, seeking to block certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Five people died, including a police officer.

