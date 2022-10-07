Wisconsin Medicaid members impacted in potential data disclosure

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin health officials are warning members of the public about a potential data disclosure that may have impacted some Medicaid members.

Notifications were emailed to exactly 12,358 Wisconsin Medicaid members whose information may have been accessed by unauthorized users. Members who received a notification letter or have questions about the incident can call 833-875-0804 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

The state's Department of Health Services said in a statement that the presentation emailed to the DHS Children’s Long-Term Support Council in April 2021 contained protected health information.

That presentation was forwarded to employees with county governments in Rock and other Wisconsin counties, and was posted to the DHS' website as part of meeting minutes.

Information that was potentially exposed, the DHS said, includes:

first and last name, date of birth, gender, county location, Wisconsin Medicaid member ID number, and social security number of affected members of Wisconsin Medicaid.

The DHS learned of the disclosure on Aug. 8, 2022 and removed the meeting minutes from their website and replaced them with the PDF version that did not contain protected health information.

The DHS says they also contacted the employees who received the presentation to make sure they deleted the files.

The impacted Medicaid members have been offered free credit monitoring for one year and were given access to a dedicated call center to answer questions they might have, according to the DHS.

