Wisconsin meat wholesaler issues recall on variety of cooked, raw meat products

PHILLIPS, Wis. — A Wisconsin meat wholesaler recently issued a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of ready-to-eat and raw meat products.

Country Sausage in Phillips, a city in Price County, is recalling its cooked/cured and smoked meat products produced and sold from their retail store, as well as raw or fully cooked and smoked meat products sold from Totem Pole Liquors in Phillips.

This includes products purchased on or before Sept. 12. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the affected products include:

Beef jerky

Jalapeno beef jerky

Landjaeger

Natural casing wieners

Roscoe’s snack sticks

Pepper jack snack sticks

Summer sausage

Pepper jack summer sausage

Fully cooked Polish sausage

Bacon

Cheddarwurst

Bacon cheddarwurst

Jalapeno cheddarwurst

Chubby’s Chubbies (large hot dogs)

Ring bologna

Blood sausage

Bacon wrapped pork tenderloin

Beef tenderloin*

Beef ribeye steak*

Beef sirloin steak*

Bratwursts*

Italian sausage (bulk)*

Ground beef*

Pork sausage (bulk)*

Porkie links*

* Raw products purchased from Country Sausage's retail location are not subject to this recall.

Anyone with the above products should discard them.

A Class I recall is a health hazard situation where this is a high probability that the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As of Tuesday, no illnesses have been reported in connection to these products.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

