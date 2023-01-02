Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Bowl Parade

Wisconsin was well represented at Monday's Rose Bowl Parade.

Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.

It is the first time any band from northern Wisconsin has been in the parade.

Not only will the “combined ensemble” be the largest band to march in the parade in 2023, but it also will make the record books as the second-largest marching band in Rose Parade history.

The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching band was one of just 20 bands from all across the world that were featured in today’s parade.

