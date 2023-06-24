Wisconsin man sentenced for serial sex assaults; uncovered by backlogged sexual assault kits

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Wisconsin man was sentenced on Friday to 18 years in connection to serial sex assaults that were uncovered by backlogged sexual assault kits.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Matthew Crockett, 46 of Racine, pled guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of false imprisonment. He was sentenced to 18 years of initial confinement followed by 18 years of extended supervision.

A criminal complaint says the assaults occurred in 2014 and 2015 in Kenosha. Other alleged assaults occurred in Racine in 2014 and 2017. The DOJ says, "Multiple previously backlogged sexual assault kits were tested as part of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, linked, and led to (Friday's) sentencing."

“This case demonstrates the vital role that forensic science and determined investigation can play in solving cases and protecting public safety,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said, “This is the only case in my career where familial DNA has been used. It’s a sign of extraordinary investigative resources used to figure out who a serial rapist was. Because of those substantial efforts by DOJ, communities will be safe from a serial rapist for 18 years minimum.”

For survivors looking for information about their sexual assault kit, contact the law enforcement agency where the assault was reported, a local sexual assault service provider, or the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services at 1-800-446-6564.

