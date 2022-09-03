Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin man gets life for killing grandparents

Outagamie County Judge Mitchell Metropulos handed down 20-year-old Alexander Kraus' sentence on Friday.
gavel, justice
WRTV image
gavel, justice
Posted at 7:56 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 20:56:00-04

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Friday sentenced a Wisconsin man accused of fatally shooting his grandparents to life in prison.

The Appleton Post-Crescent reported that Outagamie County Judge Mitchell Metropulos ordered 20-year-old Alexander Kraus to serve at least 40 years minus the three-and-a-half years he's spent in custody before petitioning for supervised release.

Kraus pleaded guilty in 2020 to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the April 2019 deaths of 74-year-old Dennis Kraus and 73-year-old Letha Kraus at the couple's home in Grand Chute. Alexander Kraus was 17 years old at the time of the homicides.

He tried unsuccessfully to convince a jury during a June 2021 trial that he suffered from a mental disease and couldn't conform his actions to the law.

Kraus told the judge before he was sentenced that he loved his grandparents and that he was sorry.

First-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need