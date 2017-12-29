Wisconsin man falls to his death from TV tower in Mishicot

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 29 at 1:27PM CST expiring December 30 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
On December 28, a 31-year-old man fell to his death from a television antenna tower in northern Wisconsin.
According to a news release from the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, the worker fell approximately 35 feet to the ground when he was installing equipment on a steel tower in Mishicot. The worker was rushed to Aurora Bay Care Hospital in Green Bay, but did not survive his injuries from the fall.