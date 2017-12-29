Wisconsin man falls to his death from TV tower in Mishicot

Chloe Hurckes
11:35 AM, Dec 29, 2017
2 hours ago
Anadolu Agency
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On December 28, a 31-year-old man fell to his death from a television antenna tower in northern Wisconsin.

According to a news release from the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, the worker fell approximately 35 feet to the ground when he was installing equipment on a steel tower in Mishicot. The worker was rushed to Aurora Bay Care Hospital in Green Bay, but did not survive his injuries from the fall.  

The man was identified as Richard Andrews, a resident of rural Manitowoc. Police are further investigating the fatal work site incident to see if other factors were involved. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top