I-41 temporarily closed both ways in Washington County due to crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- I-41 was closed in both directions Friday morning due to a crash, the Department of Transportation said.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday near Lannon Rd. in Washington County. DOT cameras showed multiple fire trucks as well as two Flight For Life helicopters at the scene. All lanes were reopened by 11:30 a.m.