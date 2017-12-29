I-41 temporarily closed both ways in Washington County due to crash

Get updated traffic conditions here

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- I-41 was closed in both directions Friday morning due to a crash, the Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday near Lannon Rd. in Washington County. DOT cameras showed multiple fire trucks as well as two Flight For Life helicopters at the scene. All lanes were reopened by 11:30 a.m.

There's no word yet on how many people were involved in the crash, or what caused it.

