I-41 temporarily closed both ways in Washington County due to crash

10:12 AM, Dec 29, 2017
1 hour ago

Two people were taken by Flight for Life from the I-41 crash at Holy Hill Road.

Kust, James
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get updated traffic conditions here

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- I-41 was closed in both directions Friday morning due to a crash, the Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday near Lannon Rd. in Washington County. DOT cameras showed multiple fire trucks as well as two Flight For Life helicopters at the scene. All lanes were reopened by 11:30 a.m.

There's no word yet on how many people were involved in the crash, or what caused it.

Get updated traffic conditions here.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top