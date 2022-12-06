Wisconsin man among the first to receive liver transplant to treat colorectal cancer, now cancer-free

MILWAUKEE — This holiday season has extra special meaning for a Wisconsin man after undergoing a new way to treat colorectal cancer.

It was among the first in the country and believed to be the first in Wisconsin.

Bill Sagan has seen a lot in his life as a husband, father, grandfather, and veteran of the United States Marine Corps. However, nothing could prepare him for December 2020.

"I told my wife, my parents and it happens real quick after that though. They want you in right away," Sagan said.

Sagan had been fighting through some pain but brushed it off. Eventually, he saw a doctor when the pain became unbearable leading to a stage 4 rectal cancer diagnosis.

"I just started on chemo, the highest dose there was. So that's definitely life-changing," Sagan said.

Six months into chemotherapy Sagan met Dr. Ajay Sahajpal, a transplant surgeon at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.

"I came across Bill's case and I thought I can help this man," Dr. Sahajpal said.

At the time new research from Norway showed how liver transplants treat colorectal cancer and help certain patients.

"This is revolutionary on my end. This is something completely different that I never would have thought would be possible that we can now offer our patients," Dr. Sahajpal said.

Dr. Sahajpal said two years ago the best-case scenario for someone in Sagan's case was about a 30% 5-year survival.

"The intent of transplant is to take them closer to 70% five-year survival, which is typically how we talk with cancers for the potential for cure," Dr. Sahajpal explained.

Sagan was a prime candidate for this new program since cancer spread to his liver and only his liver.

"Once I found out that they wanted to take a chance, I was all aboard," Sagan said.

Doctors removed the primary tumor and got Sagan back on chemo before the liver transplant. Sagan waited about six months for a donor and had the transplant in September.

It was a success in making Sagan cancer-free.

"Sometimes there's in your mind, you didn't think that it was gonna turn out the way," Sagan said.

"We're going to follow him just like any other cancer very closely, but he's not getting any more chemotherapy and it should not require any more chemotherapy," Dr. Sahajpal said.

As Sagan heads into the holidays, he focused on making new memories with family.

"Just day by day, I take it now. I don't let the little things bother me," Sagan said.

Both men hope their story reminds others to keep up with their health screenings and remember that there is always hope.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip