MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's second college bowl ever will be held at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, scheduled for Nov. 19 at Raabe Stadium.

One team from the NCAA Division III Midwest Conference will face off against one team from the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

Verona High School in the Madison suburbs was the first to hold a college bowl in our state, back in November of 2021. The Culver's Isthmus Bowl featured teams from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Visit Milwaukee thinks Milwaukee's bowl will bring in $140,500 in economic impact and an attendance of about 1,000 people.

Ticket prices are set at $15.

