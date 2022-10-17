Wisconsin Lottery's Holly Jolly Raffle returns with $100k top prize

The Wisconsin Lottery's "Holly Jolly Raffle" is back in 2022 and will feature a top prize of $100,000, organizers said Monday.
The holiday special lotto game launches Oct. 21, 2022.
Besides the $100,000 prize, they are also offering 65 prizes of $1,000 and 2,500 prizes of $100.
Organizers said tickets are expected to be sold pretty quickly. It sold out in 29 days in 2021. There are a total of 125,000 tickets for sale in 2022.
Here's how to play:
- Each play is $5 and prints from a Wisconsin Lottery terminal on a separate ticket.
- A six-digit number is printed on each ticket.
- Tickets are sold in numerical order starting with 000001.
- Players should sign the back of the ticket when they receive it.
- Once 125,000 tickets are sold, no more tickets will be available for purchase.
- The number of prizes, prize amounts, and draw date will not change regardless of the number of tickets sold.
- Tickets must be purchased before Dec. 5, 2022.
- Winning numbers will be made available the evening of Dec. 5, 2022.
- Tickets can be redeemed after the drawing.
Learn more on the Wisconsin Lottery's website.