Wisconsin Lottery's Holly Jolly Raffle returns with $100k top prize

The Wisconsin Lottery's "Holly Jolly Raffle" is back in 2022 and will feature a top prize of $100,000, organizers said Monday.

The holiday special lotto game launches Oct. 21, 2022.

Besides the $100,000 prize, they are also offering 65 prizes of $1,000 and 2,500 prizes of $100.

Organizers said tickets are expected to be sold pretty quickly. It sold out in 29 days in 2021. There are a total of 125,000 tickets for sale in 2022.

Here's how to play:

Each play is $5 and prints from a Wisconsin Lottery terminal on a separate ticket.

A six-digit number is printed on each ticket.

Tickets are sold in numerical order starting with 000001.

Players should sign the back of the ticket when they receive it.

Once 125,000 tickets are sold, no more tickets will be available for purchase.

The number of prizes, prize amounts, and draw date will not change regardless of the number of tickets sold.

Tickets must be purchased before Dec. 5, 2022.

Winning numbers will be made available the evening of Dec. 5, 2022.

Tickets can be redeemed after the drawing.

Learn more on the Wisconsin Lottery's website.

