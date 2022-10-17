Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Lottery's Holly Jolly Raffle returns with $100k top prize

The holiday special lotto game launches Oct. 21, 2022.
wi-lottery-raffle-Holly-Jolly-2022-th.png.png
Wisconsin Lottery
Holly Jolly Raffle
wi-lottery-raffle-Holly-Jolly-2022-th.png.png
Posted at 11:48 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 12:48:03-04

The Wisconsin Lottery's "Holly Jolly Raffle" is back in 2022 and will feature a top prize of $100,000, organizers said Monday.

The holiday special lotto game launches Oct. 21, 2022.

Besides the $100,000 prize, they are also offering 65 prizes of $1,000 and 2,500 prizes of $100.

Organizers said tickets are expected to be sold pretty quickly. It sold out in 29 days in 2021. There are a total of 125,000 tickets for sale in 2022.

Here's how to play:

  • Each play is $5 and prints from a Wisconsin Lottery terminal on a separate ticket.
  • A six-digit number is printed on each ticket.
  • Tickets are sold in numerical order starting with 000001.
  • Players should sign the back of the ticket when they receive it.
  • Once 125,000 tickets are sold, no more tickets will be available for purchase.
  • The number of prizes, prize amounts, and draw date will not change regardless of the number of tickets sold.
  • Tickets must be purchased before Dec. 5, 2022.
  • Winning numbers will be made available the evening of Dec. 5, 2022.
  • Tickets can be redeemed after the drawing.

Learn more on the Wisconsin Lottery's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving