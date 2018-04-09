Wallethub lists Wisconsin as one of the least stressed states in U.S.

Cloudy
MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin was ranked one of the least stressed states in the United States in a new report from Wallethub.
The website ranked Wisconsin as the 46th most stressed state in the nation.
Wallethub conducted the report by comparing four key factors: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress and health-and-safety-related stress.
Our neighbor Minnesota was listed as the least stressed state in the U.S. -- Louisiana, New Mexico and West Virginia topped the list as the most stressed.
