Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Legislature allowed to intervene in redistricting

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Scott Olson
Committee approves pay raises for Wisconsin state workers
Posted at 4:13 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 17:13:01-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A three-judge panel of federal judges has granted the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature’s request to intervene in a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats.

A request by the Legislature to intervene in a second similar redistricting case, brought by voting advocacy groups, is pending. The court says its preference would be to consolidate the two cases and has asked those involved to show by Sept. 7 why that should not be done.

On Monday, Wisconsin’s five Republican congressmen also asked to intervene in the case brought by Democrats. A third case brought by conservatives is pending before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award