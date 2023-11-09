Wisconsin lawmakers vote on election reform

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled legislature is voting on a slew of bills that will affect how you vote in next year's crucial elections.

All of this comes ahead of a crucial presidential election where both sides agree the road to the White House will run through Wisconsin.

TMJ4's Julia Fello shares more on the one bill Gov. Tony Evers says he would be willing to sign.

[Watch the video at the top of this article]

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip