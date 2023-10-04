Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin lawmakers discuss transgender athlete bill

It's a hot-button issue at the forefront of discussions in Madison, Wisconsin. Should transgender athletes be allowed to play in the gendered league they identify with?
It's a hot-button issue at the forefront of discussions in Madison, Wisconsin. Should transgender athletes be allowed to play in the gendered league they identify with?
Posted at 6:17 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 19:22:17-04

MADISON, Wis. — It's a hot-button issue at the forefront of discussions in Madison, Wisconsin. Should transgender athletes be allowed to play in the gendered league they identify with?

A bill would require athletes to participate in leagues designated for people's assigned gender.

WATCH: TMJ4's Shaun Gallagher tells us how this conversation shook out.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device