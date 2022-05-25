Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin launches statewide sexual assault tracking system

Rape Kit Backlog
Rick Bowmer
FILE - This Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, sexual assault evidence collection kits are shown during committee meeting at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. The backlog of untested rape kits is growing even after state lawmakers passed a law in 2017 to address the issue, in part because the legislature didn't provide enough money to hire the necessary technicians for the state crime lab, KUTV reports. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File )
Rape Kit Backlog
Posted at 10:46 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 11:46:50-04

WISCONSIN — A statewide system to track kits that contain evidence following a sexual assault has gone live.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the online tracking system Wednesday.

It will allow sexual assault survivors to track the location of their kit through the testing process. Improving the processing speed, and tracking, of sexual assault kits has been a priority for Kaul and many lawmakers in recent years as the state worked to eliminate a backlog in testing and prevent a new one.

Kaul says the tracking system will “empower survivors to learn about the status of their kit at any time."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku