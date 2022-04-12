Wisconsin judge to rule on DNR authority to regulate PFAS

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is set to rule on whether the DNR has the authority to regulate PFAS chemicals and other toxic compounds without established standards.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren is scheduled to deliver an oral decision in a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an Oconomowoc dry cleaning business. They allege that the DNR has been requiring businesses to clean up contamination from PFAS chemicals since 2019 without any basis in statute or administrative rules.

Environmentalists counter that the DNR needs to act as quickly as possible to urgent pollution problems and waiting for lawmakers to approve statutes or rules for every toxic substance leaves people exposed to harmful chemicals.

