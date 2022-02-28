Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin judge rejects bid by 'Halloween Killer' to go free

Lisa Ann French
TMJ4 archives
9-year-old Lisa Ann French
Lisa Ann French
Posted at 6:42 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 07:45:52-05

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has refused to release a man dubbed the “Halloween Killer.”

As part of an ongoing legal battle between Gerald Turner and the state, a Fond du Lac County judge last week ordered the 72-year-old Turner to remain in the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston.

The state believes he’s a sexually violent person and should remain locked up. Turner was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for the death of 9-year-old Lisa Ann French, who was killed while trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Fond du Lac in 1973.

Authorities say she died of shock after Turner raped her. Her body was found in a garbage bag along a road outside the city.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku