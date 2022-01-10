Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to block election subpoena

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
voting
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 10:56:23-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has rejected an attempt by the state’s Democratic attorney general to block a subpoena issued by a Republican-hired attorney seeking to interview the state’s chief elections administrator as part of his investigation into the 2020 election.

The ruling from Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford is a victory for Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who was hired last year by Republicans to investigate the election.

But it’s not going to end the ongoing legal fight over subpoenas he has issued.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku