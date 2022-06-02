Wisconsin IPA Fest returns to Third Space Brewing this August

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin IPA Fest is returning to Third Space Brewing on August 20!

This year, the brewery will welcome 1,000 beer lovers and 50 breweries to its massive beer garden for a one-of-a-kind festival that celebrates IPAs, the most popular style of beer in the country.

Any Wisconsin brewery is welcome to attend the event and show off their best IPAs.

“We created the Wisconsin IPA Fest to showcase the awesome hoppy beers brewers are making in Wisconsin” stated Third Space Co-Founder and President, Andy Gehl.

There will be more than 100 IPAs available, as well as numerous non-IPAs for those who need a break from "all the hops."

Breweries that attend the event will also have the opportunity to take part in a friendly competition to crown the 'Best IPA in Wisconsin.' Each Brewery will submit one IPA for the competition and judges will vote on the final champion.

According to a news release from Third Space Brewing, the winner will take home the Wisconsin IPA Fest Trophy which is a replica of a fermentation tank made by local equipment supplier Quality Tank Solutions, who is also an event sponsor.

On top of all the beer, there will also be food trucks, a make your own -shirt station, and a DJ.

The festival will run from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on the 20th, with tickets going on sale on June 3 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

There are VIP tickets available that will grant early access to the event, access to a special VIP lounge with extra seating, extra shade, and a private VIP bar with special VIP-only IPAs on tap.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip