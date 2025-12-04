Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra bridges generations with winter concert

A southeastern Wisconsin orchestra is breaking down barriers between generations as it prepares for its winter concert this Sunday.

The 85-member Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra is gearing up for its "Celebration of Storytellers" performance, which takes listeners on a personal journey from darkness to showing the triumph of the human spirit.

Artistic Director Sarah Oftedahl is charged with bridging the generational gap between musicians and curating the holiday program.

This season's concert features the world premiere of "Cinderella Overture" conducted by its composer, Grammy-winner Alexander Unseth. The concert also includes a collaboration with Violins of Hope Milwaukee and Danceworks MKE.

The performance is Sunday, December 7 at 1 p.m. at UWM's Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $10, but those 18 and under get in free.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

