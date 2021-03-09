Wisconsin Humane Society welcomes 75 animals displaced from Texas storms

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society says it welcomed nearly 75 animals from Texas following the severe weather this winter.

WHS received 21 cats and kittens Thursday, and 16 dogs on Saturday. Another 35 cats are expected to arrive this week.

The animals do not have owners looking for them, WHS says, and most were surrendered or were in shelters before the storms.

With the animals in other states including Wisconsin, Texan veterinarians can focus on animals displaced by the storm.

In Wisconsin, animals from Texas arrived at WHS facilities in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Ozaukee County.

Already a few have been adopted. Others will be available this week. To view them, head to the WHS' website here.

