Wisconsin Humane Society wants your cute pet pics for 2023 calendar

MILWAUKEE — If you think you have the cutest pet around, then prove it!

The Wisconsin Humane Society is hosting its 2023 Calendar Contest, in which every photo that gets five votes will be printed on its annual calendar. The top 13 winners will be featured as "animals of the month" or, for that extra cutie pie, the front cover.

Each vote costs $1 and all proceeds go to help the animals at the Wisconsin Humane Society. It costs a one-time $15 to enter the contest as well.

Out of the top 13 winners, 12 are chosen by how many votes they receive, organizers point out. "So your best chance at success is to share your pet's voting link far and wide," their website states.

You can also reserve a day, say for your pet's birthday or another special day. Each reserved date costs $15, plus the $15 you paid to enter the contest.

The five dogs, five cats and two other animals that have received the most votes by 11:59:59 PM (Central Time) on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 will be their featured animals in the 2023 calendar.

They will also be hand-selecting the 13th image as their "Judge's Choice" winner. That means every photo submitted has a shot at a prize, regardless of how many votes it receives.

Head to WHS' website for more information and to enter the contest.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip