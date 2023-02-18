Wisconsin Humane Society rescues five malnourished puppies in Mequon

MEQUON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society rescued four malnourished puppies from a Mequon forest area Monday night, and one more on Friday.

According to a post from the humane society, the puppies were "running amok" in a forest area near a river in Mequon.

When officials with the humane society arrived, they rushed one of the puppies to an emergency clinic where it had to be euthanized due to injuries and his body condition.

Three other puppies were rescued and taken to the Wisconsin Humane Society Ozaukee Campus.

Wisconsin Humane Society

All three are emaciated and malnourished, but have been put on a treatment plant to grow big and strong!

The Humane Society said the three puppies, named Love, Amar, and Lieve, will be on hold until Feb. 19.

A few days after the four puppies were found, the Humane Society was called back out to Mequon for one more puppy found in a similar area.

Wisconsin Humane Society

That puppy, named Brad, is skinny but in stable condition. He was reunited with his siblings and will be on hold until Feb. 22.

The humane society said all the puppies will need 2-3 weeks of foster care before they're healthy enough to be adopted.

Earlier this week, the humane society held a fundraiser for the puppies on its Facebook page. The organization raised more than $1,500 to help care for the pups!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip