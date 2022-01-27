Wisconsin Humane Society receives $50k grant to help prepare animals for adoption

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has received a $50,000 grant to prepare animals for adoption.

The grant is from Maddie's Fund, which is a national family foundation created to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals, according to WHS.

The funding will go towards medical examinations, behavioral assessments, spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, flea medication, and a microchip before shelter animals are ready for adoption.

“WHS finds homes for more than 10,000 animals every year, and there are no time or space limits for any animals in our adoption program,” said Alison Kleibor, executive vice president. “Thanks to Maddie, this grant will ensure that animals receive expert care before they are ready for new loving homes.”

According to WHS, in 2021, 1,808 animals received extra behavior support, and 5,705 animals received medical treatment beyond standard spay/neuter surgery and routine vaccinations.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip