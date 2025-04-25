Wisconsin Humane Society puppies to steal the spotlight at the NFL Draft

MILWAUKEE — In a unique partnership, the Wisconsin Humane Society will feature a roster of adoptable puppies during the NFL Draft. The Humane Society said the event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible work of the staff and volunteers, as well as bring awareness to the adoptable dogs across the state.

Just like any draft prospect, these puppies are selected for their athletic abilities.

“Can they catch a football? Can they run 100 yards?” joked Angela Speed, vice president of marketing and communications for the Wisconsin Humane Society.

These adoptable puppies are not just cute — they will also be national celebrities on Saturday, as a roster of dogs will be featured on the NFL and NFL Network.

The Humane Society is building a roster of about 10 to 15 puppies, set to be showcased on day three of the draft. Speed said when she got the news about the partnership, she was in disbelief.

“We are so excited about this invitation to feature shelter animals during the NFL Draft,” Speed said. “It’s a huge event for Green Bay and Wisconsin, and we couldn’t be more honored to participate.”

She added that having these adoptable dogs showcased on national television will help increase the visibility of the shelter and raise awareness about adoptable animals everywhere.

“We are definitely grateful ... We believe this will not only help shelter animals at the Wisconsin Humane Society but also animals across the state by drawing more attention to the need for adopters and foster parents at our locations, as well as other shelters in need of support,” Speed said.

You can watch the puppies take the national stage on Saturday. To learn more about the Wisconsin Humane Society, click here.

