Wisconsin Humane Society CEO to retire, successor announced

WISCONSIN — The president and CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society plans to retire in September. During her 12 years with the organization, she helped open several shelters and expand the humane society's funding and staff size.

The Wisconsin Humane Society announced the news Thursday saying President and CEO Anne Reed plans to retire at the end of September, and the current executive vice president, Alison Kleibor, will take over.

Reed has been with the Humane Society since 2010, when there were only 100 employees and a $6 million budget. Now, that budget has more than doubled, to $14 million, and so has the number of employees, to 240.

"Anne’s vision and strategy have transformed the organization, making a significant impact on thousands of animals and people in need, while deepening WHS’s strength and sustainability,” said Dave Hecker, board chair, in a press release.

During her time with the Wisconsin Humane Society, the organization has opened new shelters in both Saukville and Racine, launched a public spay-neuter clinic in Milwaukee County, and acquired shelters in Racine, Green Bay, and Door County.

Wisconsin Humane Society

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve as president and CEO during this period of impact and growth, and I want to offer my gratitude to our employees whose hard work, dedication, and openness to change have allowed WHS to achieve so much," said Reed in a press release. "I also want to thank our volunteers, donors, and communities for their steadfast support of our work.”

Kleibor, Reed's successor, has been with the humane society since 2007. She has held several leadership roles within the organization, including positions in client services, animal care, shelter operations, and shelter management.

According to the humane society, she most recently led the development, communications, and human resources teams.

Wisconsin Humane Society

In a press release, the Wisconsin Humane Society said Kleibor was in charge of some of the organization's biggest animal rescues. She also has been "instrumental in the evolution of WHS’s people-centered philosophy, which guides the organizational approach to serving the public."

Reed approves of her successor. In the press release, she said Alison won’t skip a beat, and her enthusiasm for the Wisconsin Humane Society and profound knowledge of animal welfare will serve the organization in new and impactful ways. I couldn’t dream of a better successor.”

