Wisconsin hosts Detroit Mercy, Sunday, after victory over the Butler Bulldogs

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch on the Big Ten Network, listen here, or follow live stats here.

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays Detroit Mercy after Nolan Winter scored 20 points in Wisconsin's 83-74 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Badgers are 6-1 on their home court. Wisconsin is 8-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans are 2-4 on the road. Detroit Mercy gives up 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Wisconsin is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 70.2 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 72.4 Wisconsin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is averaging 20 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 13.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

