Wisconsin hires Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's new offensive coordinator is coming from the pro ranks.

Bobby Engram has spent eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, first as a wide receivers coach and most recently as a tight ends coach.

He's also familiar to Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, because Engram was Chryst's wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh in the 2012-13 season.

Engram has a son, Dean Engram, who will play wide receiver for Wisconsin in the upcoming season.

Chryst essentially handled the offensive coordinator role this past season.

