Wisconsin hires Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

Gail Burton/AP
FILE - Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram answers questions from reporters after an NFL football practice Aug. 11, 2021, in Owings Mills, Md. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst has reached into the pro ranks to hire Engram as his offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 19:48:59-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's new offensive coordinator is coming from the pro ranks.

Bobby Engram has spent eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, first as a wide receivers coach and most recently as a tight ends coach.

He's also familiar to Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, because Engram was Chryst's wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh in the 2012-13 season.

Engram has a son, Dean Engram, who will play wide receiver for Wisconsin in the upcoming season.

Chryst essentially handled the offensive coordinator role this past season.

