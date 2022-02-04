Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin high court won't take challenge over ballot boxes

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
voting ballot boxes
Posted at 4:06 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 17:06:40-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch’s request that it take her lawsuit challenging guidance over absentee ballot boxes.

It's an issue the court is already considering in another case.

The fight is being closely watched in battleground Wisconsin as Republicans push to limit access to absentee ballots following President Joe Biden’s narrow win over Donald Trump in 2020.

The state Supreme Court’s three liberal justices were joined by conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn in declining to take Kleefisch’s case on Friday.

The majority did not give a reason for not taking the case before it's worked its way through lower courts.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing