Two new measles cases have been confirmed in Vernon County, just south of La Crosse, bringing Wisconsin's total to 166 cases so far in 2026.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said one of the Vernon County cases involves a local resident, while the other involves someone visiting from out of state. The new cases come one day after another case was confirmed in Marathon County, which health officials say also likely came from out-of-state travel.

More than 99% of this year's cases have occurred in unvaccinated people. The majority are concentrated in southwest Wisconsin, specifically in Grant, Iowa, and Lafayette counties. Five people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

"The last time that we've had more than even 50 cases in a year was more than 35 years ago," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. "Our message to the people of Wisconsin today is to make sure that you and your family are protected against measles by being vaccinated."

Wisconsin health officials confirm 2 new measles cases in Vernon County, bringing 2026 total to 166

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, about 85% of kindergartners in the state are fully vaccinated. Health officials say the goal is to have at least 95% of people in a community vaccinated so that most people are protected through what's known as community immunity.

Health officials recommend checking your vaccination records to make sure you and your family are protected. More information is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

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