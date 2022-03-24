Watch
Wisconsin governor asks for swift action on redistricting

Gov. Tony Evers
Posted at 8:59 AM, Mar 24, 2022
MADISON — Wisconsin's Democratic governor is telling the state Supreme Court that it should allow him to submit additional evidence defending his legislative district boundary map that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected.

He's arguing it is still better than the one submitted by the Republican Legislature.

Alternately, Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday also asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider making a change to his map to reduce the number of Black-majority Assembly districts from seven to six.

The Legislature’s map had five Black-majority districts in Milwaukee.

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the Wisconsin case marked the first time this redistricting cycle that the high court has overturned maps drawn by a state.

