Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

Scott Bauer/AP
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that it was "outrageous" that Republicans planned to spend $680,000 on an investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, during a Democratic Party bus tour that stopped outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wisc. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Posted at 12:17 PM, Aug 30, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says it is "outrageous" that Republicans plan to spend $680,000 on an investigation into the 2020 election in the state.

Evers on Monday accused Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of "drinking the Kool-Aid" after meeting with former President Donald Trump, who has pushed conspiracy theories that the election was stolen from him.

A Republican-controlled Assembly committee gave approval Monday, on a 5-3 party-line vote, to designating former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as special counsel to lead the investigation ordered by Vos, assist the Assembly Elections Committee and hire investigators and others as needed.

There is no evidence of fraud on the level that would overturn President Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin.

