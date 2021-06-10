Watch
Wisconsin GOP to head to Arizona to watch ballot review

Posted at 1:33 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 14:33:58-04

MADISON — A group of Wisconsin GOP legislators are planning to fly to Arizona to watch a contentious review of 2020 ballots.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports six lawmakers and a legislative aide asked to travel to Phoenix on Friday, observe a recount of ballots in Maricopa County and return to Wisconsin on Saturday.

The review has drawn criticism from around the country.

Maricopa County's Republican-led board of supervisors called the review a “sham” last month.

The trip comes after Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former police officers to review Wisconsin ballots.

