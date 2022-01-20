Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin GOP lawmaker who questioned Biden win disciplined

items.[0].image.alt
State of Wisconsin, TMJ4 editing
Rep. Timothy Ramthun
Timothy Ramthun
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 14:15:22-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader has disciplined a lawmaker who falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won the battleground state and wanted to award the state’s electoral votes to him, even though that isn't possible.

Speaker Robin Vos removed the lone staff member assigned to fellow Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun on Thursday. The move was first reported by WisPolitics.com and confirmed by Vos’s office.

Ramthun has vocally advocated election conspiracy theories. The pushback against one of the most conservative Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly comes as an investigation ordered by Vos into the 2020 election continues.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku