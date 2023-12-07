Wisconsin golfers take full advantage of warmer weather and open courses

GLENDALE, Wis. — Many golf courses in the Milwaukee area are closed in early December. However, the Lincoln Park Golf Course in Glendale is open for the next few days, along with a few other public courses.

"It's a little crazy, but I have done it over the years before," Ilissa Boland, a golfer, said.

Boland said the word of warm temperatures made her and her son Alex excited to tee off.

"The wind isn't that bad, so when the sun was out, I was actually a little warm. I have multiple layers on and so I almost took my hat off because it was that warm."

Warm temps that we don't always see here in southeast Wisconsin.

"Well it would be nicer if we were in Florida, obviously, but it's not bad, and I live about three miles away from here so it's great to just come over," Boland said.

The course is open but you must walk the course. However, Boland said she likes to walk.

"Unless it's a really long course, I will not take a cart,” Boland explained.

Greg Bradisse from Shorewood doesn't mind walking the course either. He actually prefers it.

"I don't want to ride ever, it ruins your game too.”

Bradisse said one too many geese have visited the course while it's been closed, but other than that it was decent playing conditions.

"It's December, and I'm playing golf. What could be better?”

He hopes to golf the next few days.

"If the sun comes out, it will be crazy busy. If it's above 40, it’s going to be packed," Boland said.

Visit mke.golf to see what county courses are open.

