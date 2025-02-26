Wisconsin family's military legacy spans 8 generations, dates back to the Revolutionary War

KENOSHA — There is a Wisconsin family with a legacy of veterans who have served in the military for almost every war the U.S. has ever fought in.

Michael Hellquist, an Army veteran, can identify eight generations of relatives who have enlisted in the U.S. military. Hellquist's relatives have served in everything from Operation Iraqi Freedom in the 2000s to the Revolutionary War in the 1700s. And it's not just one relative who fought in the war against England. It was three.

“I always knew I was going to join a branch of the military from an early age," Hellquist, who served in the Army from 2007-2016 said.

His family of military service members includes his dad, grandfather, cousins, uncles, an aunt, great-grandfather, and many iterations of great-uncles/grandfathers/cousins. His dad was in the Marine Corps during the Cold War. His grandfather was a Marine during the Korean War. His great-grandfather fought in World War I.

James Groh Benjamin Means, Revolutionary War (Left) Lemuel Samuel Rea, Union Army Civil War (Middle) Madeline Swenson, US Army Nurse Corps WWII (Right)

Here's a list of veterans in his family. There are others not listed.



Michael Hellquist, US Army, Operation Iraqi Freedom

Robert Hellquist Jr., USMC, Cold War

George Swenson Sr., USMC Korean War

Lester Zitkus, Army, Korean War

Verle Swenson, Navy, WWII, Korean War

Russell McConnell, Army Air Corps, WWII

George McConnell, Merchant Marines, WWII

Robert McConnell, Navy, WWII

Arthur McConnell, Navy, WWII

Madeline Swenson, Army Nurse Corps, WWII

Harry Swenson, Army Air Corps, WWII

Robert Hellquist Sr., Army, WWII

Hebret Swenson, Navy, WWI

Roy Swenson, Army, WWI

ranz Swenson, Navy, WWI

Lemuel Samuel Rea, Union Army, Civil War

George Means, War of 1812

Benjamin Means, Continental Army, Revolutionary War

Samuel Sloan, US Continental Army, Revolutionary War

James Clark, US Continental Army, Revolutionary War

“It’s an enormous sense of pride that I have this lineage," Hellquist said.

Hellquist joined the army after high school just like his grandfather, George Swenson, did.

James Groh Photos of various relatives of Michael Hellquist who all served in the military.

"I grew up in this environment, you know. And I'm just proud to be part of it," Swenson said.

It took several years, but Hellquist put this family history together by collecting military records, letters, searching Ancestry.com, the National Archives, a family bible that listed births and weddings, and being fortunate enough to have a grandmother and cousins who kept copious notes. Multiple relatives were members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a lineage-based organization for women with relatives who fought in the Revolutionary War.

“I have a couple of historian cousins that have pieced together the Swenson, McConnell, Means parts for me," Hellquist said.

He did this to honor his family's history. For his grandfather, he tracked down all the medals he earned and properly displayed them in a case.

"Fantastic. It is really," Swenson said.

Hellquist's family history is rich with military service, but the future is uncertain. The next relative to potentially serve is his nephew, but he’s only five.

“I would love for someone to pick up the mantle and keep going, but I have no control over what somebody else is going to do," Hellquist said.

So in the meantime, he will continue digging into his family history. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he found another family member who served in the military.

