Wisconsin families feel pressure of immigration policy changes

Families in Wisconsin are feeling the pressure of uncertainty as changes to immigration policies dominate the news and rumors circulate on social media.

President Donald Trump's administration removed restrictions on arrests of migrants near "sensitive areas" like schools, churches, and hospitals.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington.

"I am feeling nervous for my kids," one mother told TMJ4 News.

The mother and her 21-year-old daughter agreed to speak with TMJ4 on the condition their identities remain concealed, out of concern for being targeted. The mother became emotional when asked about the tension surrounding immigration. She came to the United States more than two decades ago in search of a better life.

When it comes to U.S. citizenship, her family has mixed status.

"It is very hard because my mom doesn't want to leave the house. We just don't know. When will we become the next family that gets deported?" her 21-year-old daughter explained.

The daughter is a college student aspiring to pursue a career in health care.

The family owns a local business. They have gone through the power of attorney process to prepare for the worst-case scenario, ensuring that one of the adult children can handle the family's affairs.

"I'm also feeling nervous because I don't want my parents to go back to Mexico. I'll be by myself with my siblings, and then having to step up and be the parent for them will be harder," the college student said. "I know a lot of families are scared right now and don’t know how to feel. They don't know if their family will be next, but I think we’re all in this together and it will all turn out good eventually."

"It's frustrating for us because we don't have clear answers," said Samantha Altamirano, director of community engagement at the Spanish Center of Racine.

The center helps people navigate areas including citizenship, taxes, jobs, and housing.

Altamirano says they have experienced an influx of people, who are confused and fearful about the future, looking for assistance.

"I got a call from a mom. She just had her baby here and asked me, 'Well, is he or she a citizen yet or did it get revoked?'" Altamirano said. "After the conversation, I kind of had a reality check like, 'Oh my gosh, that is very sad and that's scary.'"

Additionally, Altamirano says she sees vulnerable people trying to decipher fact from fiction as rumors of immigration raids spread on social media.

"It’s important that if it’s not true, then let us not share it. Let’s not publicize it," Altamirano stated, explaining how rumors stoke more fear.

She wants people to know that their center is open to everyone without judgment and that they are committed to being a resource.

"It's a critical time to put a face to organizations within a community, so folks watching this know where to go to talk and feel safe," Altamirano stressed.

