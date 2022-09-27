Wisconsin Elections Commission launches video series on how voting works

With six weeks until the November 8 election, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) launched an effort to explain how voting works in the state and build confidence in the process.

"Elections 101" is a four-part video series unpacking how the voting system works. It explains everything from administering elections, registration, and security while testing students around the state.

High schools can use the videos as part of their lessons, but the commission stresses they are available for the general public too.

In one classroom at Shorewood High School, the right to vote is not lost on these teenagers.

"Trying to get that awareness out there of how important it is, and even if you're a high schooler or 18, that your voice really matters," said student Jillian Beaster.

"I think it's really important and we're talking to each other about it," said another student Chloe Damm.

Members of the Shorewood ACLU chapter spent lunch making signs to promote an upcoming voter registration event with the League of Women Voters.

"It may not seem like much, but it is one of the best rights we have as Americans is to voice our opinions and see the changes that we want to be made," Beaster said.

Beaster feels strongly about this, even though she cannot legally vote yet.

"I can vote in the next presidential election. I turn 18 in May 2024, so yeah, I'm excited for that," Beaster said.

Senior Chloe Damm recently turned 18. She has been excited to cast her vote for the first time and wants to do it on Election Day. She believes understanding the election system can make a difference in getting voters to show up for issues important to them.

"I'm super concerned about climate change. I feel that's one of the main issues, like the reason I'm getting out there to vote," Damm said.

This year, there will be more than 8 million newly eligible voters in the country, according to a July report from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will share the videos on its website and social media pages.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip