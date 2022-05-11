Watch
Wisconsin election investigation paused amid legal fights

Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks to reporters March 16, 2022, in Madison, Wis. A special investigator's taxpayer-funded contract to look into President Joe Biden's win in the battleground state is set to expire on Saturday, April 30, 2022,. But Donald Trump, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to lead the investigation and the chair of the state Assembly committee on elections all want it to continue and are putting pressure on the state's top Republican to extend the much-criticized probe. (AP Photo Scott Bauer File)
Posted at 12:33 PM, May 11, 2022
WISCONSIN — An investigation into the 2020 election in battleground Wisconsin will be paused while five lawsuits play out, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it could be revived depending on the outcome of those legal battles.

Michael Gableman’s review was originally supposed to end in October, but Vos has allowed the contract to go forward indefinitely under pressure from Donald Trump.

Vos said Wednesday that was to deal with five ongoing lawsuits, three of which relate to open records and two are about his powers as special counsel.

Vos says Gableman’s taxpayer-funded salary will be cut in half in the meantime, from $11,000 to $5,500 a month.

