Wisconsin DPI: School district racism probe deficient

Department of Public Instruction's website.
Department of Public Instruction
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jul 26, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Public Instruction says a southeastern Wisconsin school district's investigation into complaints of racism was shoddy.

Jessie Mchomvu filed a complaint with the Cedarburg School District last year alleging her bi-racial child heard another student at the high school praising Kyle Rittenhouse and vowing to drive a vehicle through Black Lives Matter protesters.

Rittenhouse shot two people to death during a police brutality protest in Kenosha last August.

According to DPI, the district hired an outside investigator who interviewed Mchomvu and a district employee and concluded there was no evidence of racial harassment or bullying.

DPI officials on Friday found the district failed to develop enough facts to make any determination and ordered a new investigation.

