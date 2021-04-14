Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin DOJ gets sexual assault kit tracking database

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer
FILE - This Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, sexual assault evidence collection kits are shown during committee meeting at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. The backlog of untested rape kits is growing even after state lawmakers passed a law in 2017 to address the issue, in part because the legislature didn't provide enough money to hire the necessary technicians for the state crime lab, KUTV reports. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File )
Rape Kit Backlog
Posted at 10:08 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 11:08:33-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has procured a federal tracking system to trace the status of sexual assault evidence kits in case the Legislature gives the green light to implement it.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said Wednesday that the system will be funded with a $327,000 federal grant.

It will monitor how long kits spend at different points in the processing system. Victims will be able to directly access information about their kits.

The state Senate passed a bill in March that would require the state DOJ to create a database for victims to track their kits' status.

The bill hasn't had a hearing in the Assembly yet. A similar bill died in that chamber last year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku