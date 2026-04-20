Wisconsin DNR wants to remind residents to remember fires can still happen following week-long storms

After the amount of rainfall Wisconsin saw over the past week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind those that although the ground seems wet, it doesn't mean a wildfire can't occur.

The DNR is asking the public to check fire danger and burn permit restrictions ahead of creating outdoor burning activities, such as bonfires or barbecues.

Even though the State saw a lot of rain last week, there were still 50 wildfires that burned 150 acres.

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This week's forecast is showing drier weather with low humidity and windy conditions. With the amount of downed trees and debris due to the tornadic weather, it can create an increased wildfire risk.

The DNR is advising residents to check and see if there are any downed trees on their property. If there are, and if possible, it's advised to clear it away yourself or hire a professional.

They also recommend taking flood-damaged debris to a local transfer station to dispose of it properly.

Before starting any fires, it's best to check for burn permit requirements and burning restrictions first.

It's also advised to watch the weather forecasts and delay any fire use if the weather is dry or windy. If you are, have a water source and tools handy just in case.

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