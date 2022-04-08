Wisconsin DNR selling tree seedlings in celebration of Arbor Day

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has a great way to celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, April 29.

The DNR is accepting orders for the remaining tree seedlings to be planted this spring. In 2021, Gov. Tony Evers signed an Executive Order pledging to protect and restore Wisconsin's forestland by planting 75 million trees by 2030, as part of the US Chapter of the Global Trillion Trees Initiative. By ordering seedlings, you can help re-tree Wisconsin.

"Trees provide a variety of benefits to both people and the planet," says Heather Berklund, DNR Chief State Forester. "They give off oxygen, trap carbon dioxide, feed and provide shelter for furry forest creatures and provide materials to build a variety of essential household items."

Wisconsin state nurseries have 1- and 2-year-old red oak, 1-year-old jack pine, 1-year-old black walnut, 2-year-old red pine and 2-year-old black spruce available for purchase.

The seedlings are grown at the Wilson State Nursery in Boscobel and are well suited to Wisconsin soil.

To purchase, you must order a packet of 300 seedlings in 100 count increments of selected species, or you can purchase 500 shrubs or 1,000 tree seedlings.

The seedlings must be planted in Wisconsin and are to be used in reforestation efforts, creating wildlife habitat, controlling erosion or construction natural windbreaks. The seedlings may not be used for decorative, ornamental, or landscaping purposes, or as Christmas trees.

You can view a list of frequently asked questions here.

For more information or to place an order, call the DNR's nursery hotline at 715-424-3700

