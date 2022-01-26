Watch
Wisconsin DNR policy board picks new chairman

Posted at 3:52 PM, Jan 26, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources policy board has chosen a new chairman.

The board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to elevate board member Greg Kazmierski to the leadership position. He replaces Fred Prehn, who will remain on the board as a member.

Prehn's term on the board ended last May and Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him. But Prehn has refuses to step aside for Naas, ensuring conservatives maintain their majority on the board.

He argues he doesn't have to leave until the state Senate confirms Naas. The Senate has made no moves toward taking a vote on her. The state Supreme Court is reviewing whether Prehn has a right to remain on the board.

